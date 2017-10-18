Prep Tuesday: Cavies spike Hawks; area fall sports standings

Prep Tuesday: Cavies spike Hawks; area fall sports
CARROLLTON (Oct. 18, 2017) – Carlinville volleyball team earned a two-game sweep of Carrollton on the road Tuesday night, 25-20, 25-17.
Carlinville improves to 16-11 on the season. The Cavies head to the Pawnee tournament Saturday, where they will face Rochester JV at 9:15 a.m.; Lincolnwood at 10:15 a.m. and Auburn at 12:15 p.m. They will then play two more games once pool play is completed. Teams in the other pool include Pawnee, Taylorville, Porta and Murphysboro.
Carlinville hosts regional tournament action on Monday when Southwestern faces Litchfield at 6 p.m. The winner of that match faces the top-seeded regional team, Carlinville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. The other semifinal on Oct. 24 is Staunton vs. Gillespie. Winners of the two Tuesday matches play on Thursday, Oct. 26 for the regional championship.
Winner of the regional advances to the Nashville Sectional, to meet the winner of the Anna-Jonesboro Regional, of which Pinckneyville is the top-seeded squad.
GFNW def. North Mac
VIRDEN – Greenfield/Northwestern defeated North Mac Tuesday evening, 25-22, 25-19 in a non-conference clash.
The Tigers improved to 17-11-1 on the season. North Mac is 9-21.
Kassidy Walters and Brooke Gibbs each had 14 digs and Hailey Driscoll had 11 digs. Walters had eight kills; Driscoll seven and Luna Boggs five. Carly Gregory had 21 assists.
For North Mac, Haylee Geninatti had 10 digs, while Alli Kallenbach had eight digs and Clair Harvey added seven digs. Audrey Hannah had five kills, while Kallenbach and Kelsey Perrine each had four. Harvey had 13 assists.
In other county action, Staunton beat Bunker Hill 25-15, 25-17; Vandalia defeated Gillespie 25-18, 25-19; Hillsboro edged Southwestern 30-28, 25-15; and Metro East Lutheran edged Mt. Olive 25-14, 26-24.
Updated Fall Sports Standings for county and South Central Conference teams:
Prep Football Standings
South Central Conference
W L PF PA
Carlinville 8 0 383 119
Pana 7 1 374 206
Greenville 6 2 276 177
Vandalia 6 2 365 215
Hillsboro 5 3 248 134
Staunton 3 5 229 305
Piasa SW 2 6 170 324
Gillespie 2 6 143 377
Roxana 1 7 112 268
Litchfield 0 8 182 362
Sangamo Conference
W L PF PA
Williamsville 8 0 363 51
Athens 7 1 324 152
Maroa-F. 7 1 336 152
Pleasant Pl. 5 3 243 191
Auburn 4 4 284 304
North Mac 4 4 213 235
New Berlin 3 5 194 206
Porta 2 6 118 229
Pittsfield 0 8 104 415
Riverton 0 8 58 318
Prairie State Conference
Overall Conf.
Marquette 7 1 5 0
EAWR 6 2 4 1
South Mac 5 3 4 1
South Fork 5 3 3 2
Nokomis 3 5 1 4
Pawnee 1 7 1 4
Dupo 0 8 0 6
Western Illinois Valley Conference
Overall Conf.
Carrollton 7 0 5 0
Calhoun 5 2 3 2
GFNW 3 4 3 2
Pleasant Hill 3 4 3 2
West Central 1 6 1 4
North Greene 0 7 0 5
High School BOYS Soccer
FINAL South Central Conference Standings
Overall Conf
W L T W L
Hillsboro 16 5 2 9 0
Carlinville 13 8 7 2
Staunton 13 6 7 2
Roxana 9 13 6 3
Greenville 8 11 2 5 4
Litchfield 6 17 4 5
Pana 7 11 4 5
Piasa SW 2 10 2 7
Gillespie 1 21 1 8
Vandalia 0 15 1 0 9
—Other county schools—
North Mac 10 9 1 0 3
High School Volleyball
South Central Conference Standings
Overall Conf
W L T W L
Pana 29 5 8 0
Greenville 23 8 8 1
Carlinville 16 11 6 3
Staunton 24 13 5 3
Vandalia 17 10 5 3
Roxana 22 10 4 4
Hillsboro 17 12 3 6
Piasa SW 7 21 2 7
Litchfield 4 21 1 8
Gillespie 5 17 0 8
—Other county schools—
Mt. Olive 3 24 0 9
Bunker Hill 19 12 3 3
North Mac 9 21 0 8
Greenfield/NW 17 11 1 7 2