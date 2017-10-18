Prep Tuesday: Cavies spike Hawks; area fall sports standings

Prep Tuesday: Cavies spike Hawks; area fall sports

CARROLLTON (Oct. 18, 2017) – Carlinville volleyball team earned a two-game sweep of Carrollton on the road Tuesday night, 25-20, 25-17.

Carlinville improves to 16-11 on the season. The Cavies head to the Pawnee tournament Saturday, where they will face Rochester JV at 9:15 a.m.; Lincolnwood at 10:15 a.m. and Auburn at 12:15 p.m. They will then play two more games once pool play is completed. Teams in the other pool include Pawnee, Taylorville, Porta and Murphysboro.

Carlinville hosts regional tournament action on Monday when Southwestern faces Litchfield at 6 p.m. The winner of that match faces the top-seeded regional team, Carlinville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. The other semifinal on Oct. 24 is Staunton vs. Gillespie. Winners of the two Tuesday matches play on Thursday, Oct. 26 for the regional championship.

Winner of the regional advances to the Nashville Sectional, to meet the winner of the Anna-Jonesboro Regional, of which Pinckneyville is the top-seeded squad.

GFNW def. North Mac

VIRDEN – Greenfield/Northwestern defeated North Mac Tuesday evening, 25-22, 25-19 in a non-conference clash.

The Tigers improved to 17-11-1 on the season. North Mac is 9-21.

Kassidy Walters and Brooke Gibbs each had 14 digs and Hailey Driscoll had 11 digs. Walters had eight kills; Driscoll seven and Luna Boggs five. Carly Gregory had 21 assists.

For North Mac, Haylee Geninatti had 10 digs, while Alli Kallenbach had eight digs and Clair Harvey added seven digs. Audrey Hannah had five kills, while Kallenbach and Kelsey Perrine each had four. Harvey had 13 assists.

In other county action, Staunton beat Bunker Hill 25-15, 25-17; Vandalia defeated Gillespie 25-18, 25-19; Hillsboro edged Southwestern 30-28, 25-15; and Metro East Lutheran edged Mt. Olive 25-14, 26-24.

Updated Fall Sports Standings for county and South Central Conference teams:

Prep Football Standings

South Central Conference

                          W     L       PF    PA

Carlinville         8      0        383    119

Pana                   7      1        374    206

Greenville         6      2        276    177

Vandalia           6      2        365    215

Hillsboro          5      3        248    134

Staunton          3      5        229    305

Piasa SW         2      6        170    324

Gillespie          2      6        143    377

Roxana            1      7        112    268

Litchfield        0      8        182    362

Sangamo Conference

W     L       PF     PA

Williamsville 8       0        363    51

Athens            7       1        324   152

Maroa-F.        7       1        336   152

Pleasant Pl.    5       3        243   191

Auburn           4       4        284   304

North Mac     4       4        213   235

New Berlin    3       5        194   206

Porta              2       6        118   229

Pittsfield       0       8        104   415

Riverton        0       8        58     318

Prairie State Conference

Overall     Conf.

Marquette     7       1          5       0

EAWR           6       2          4       1

South Mac    5       3          4       1

South Fork   5       3          3       2

Nokomis       3       5          1       4

Pawnee         1       7          1       4

Dupo            0       8          0       6

Western Illinois Valley Conference

Overall        Conf.

Carrollton        7       0          5       0

Calhoun           5       2          3       2

GFNW             3       4          3       2

Pleasant Hill  3       4          3       2

West Central  1       6           1       4

North Greene  0       7          0       5

 

High School BOYS Soccer

FINAL South Central Conference Standings

                                Overall     Conf

                            W     L     T     W      L

Hillsboro              16    5    2         9      0

Carlinville            13    8               7      2

Staunton              13    6                7      2

Roxana                 9     13             6      3

Greenville             8    11     2      5      4

Litchfield              6     17            4      5

Pana                      7     11             4      5

Piasa SW              2     10            2      7

Gillespie               1     21             1      8

Vandalia              0     15     1     0      9

—Other county schools—

North Mac          10    9     1     0      3

High School Volleyball

South Central Conference Standings

                           Overall         Conf

                           W     L   T     W      L

Pana                   29     5              8      0

Greenville          23    8              8      1

Carlinville          16   11              6      3

Staunton            24   13             5      3

Vandalia             17   10             5      3

Roxana               22   10            4      4

Hillsboro            17   12             3      6

Piasa SW             7    21             2      7

Litchfield            4    21             1      8

Gillespie              5    17            0      8

—Other county schools—

Mt. Olive             3    24           0      9

Bunker Hill         19  12           3      3

North Mac           9    21          0      8

Greenfield/NW  17  11   1      7      2

