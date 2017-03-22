Prep Tuesday: All Carlinville teams in action

3 22 17

Prep Tuesday: All Carlinville teams in action

It was a very busy Tuesday for area sports teams, as all five Carlinville Cavaliers teams were in action, all out of town.

The Carlinville track teams traveled to Staunton for a quad meet, the first outdoor meet of the season, with the host Bulldogs, Roxana Shells and Pana Panthers.

Emma Smith broke the school record in the girls’ pole vault, clearing 11-feet-3 inches.

CARLINVILLE RESULTS (TEAM SCORES NOT AVAILABLE)

BOYS

100 meters – 2. Cameron Rainey 11.4; 6. TJ Gosnell 12.0; 12. Jack Kessinger 12.4.

200 meters – n/a

400 meters – 1. Tyler Hughes 55.3; 3. Briley Roper 56.8

800 meters – 3. Grayson Armour 2:12.4; 4. Samuel Mock 2:14.3; 5. Charles Helton IV 2:19.3

1600 meters – 2. Charles Helton IV 5:10.9; 3. Bailey Lippold 5:17.3; 5. Cale Williams 5:26.7

3200-meters – 1. Lippold 11:10; 4. Williams 11:53

Relay team scores not available

Shot put – 1. Daniel Card 47-feet; 5. Gabe Long 41-feet-9 inches

Discus – 3. Card 134-feet-2 inches; 5. Tyler Emmons 115-feet-1 inch; 11. Long 99-feet-3 inches; 17. Dylan Cunningham 61-feet-2 inches

High jump – 2. Michael Douglas 6-feet; 3. Will Walton 5-feet-6 inches; 5. Parker Fikes 5-feet-4 inches

Pole vault – 2. Blake Hubbard 13-feet; 4. Isaac Daugherty 11-feet-6 inches

Long jump – 2. Rainey 19-feet-10 inches; 4. Rogers 18-feet-7.25 inches

GIRLS

100-meters – 6. Elyse Lewis 14.5

200-meters – 3. Lewis 32.5

800-meters – 2. Patty Walsh 2:52.6

1600-meters – 1. Mackenzie Harris 6:10.9

100-meter hurdles – 4. Cara Emery 25.8

300-meter hurdles – 4. Emery 1:08..1.

Relay team scores not available

Shot put – 2. Cleo Campbell 29-feet-2 inches; 3. Haley Wills 29-feet-2 inches

Discus – 1. Macy Walker 101-feet-11 inches; 7. Wills 76-feet-3 inches; 8. Campbell 71-feet-8 inches

Pole vault – 1. Emma Smith 11-feet-3 inches (***SCHOOL RECORD***)

Long jump – 3. Lewis 12-feet-2.5 inches.

Baseball

MORRISONVILLE – Carlinville had to fight from behind once again, coming up just short Tuesday in a 9-7 loss to the Mohawks in Morrisonville.

Morrisonville jumped out to a 3-1 lead with three runs in the second inning. It was 4-2 after thee innings and 8-2 after four innings.

The Cavies came fighting bak, scoring three times in the fifth to get within 8-5. It was 9-5 entering the seventh when Carlinville scored twice more, but ultimately, six errors led to six unearned runs in a 9-7 defeat.

Kyle Dixon allowed two earned runs on five hits over three and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out one. Konnor Emmons allowed one earned run on five hits over two and a third innings, walking one and striking out three.

Jake Ambuel had a strong game, blasting two home runs, scoring three runs and driving in four runs to lead the Carlinville seven-hit attack.

Jake Hannig also had two hits and an RBI; Tucker Hughes scored a run; Nick Havlin had a hit and RBI; Bryce Rives scored a run; Josh Hinzman had a hit and Colton DeLong had a hit and two runs scored.

Hughes also stole two bases for the Cavies, which had five as a team. Hannig, Havlin and Joe Fraser also had a stolen base.

Carlinville (0-3) heads to Palmyra today to face Greenfield/Northwestern at 4:30 p.m.

Softball

MORRISONVILLE – Carlinville’s softball team fought back to tie the game in the seventh, then needed one extra inning to push across the game winning run in a 2-1 win at Morrisonville Tuesday afternoon.

The Mohawks scored an unearned run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead and held that lead into the seventh inning.

Sydney Cania led off the seventh with a triple to right-center field, scoring as Paityn Tieman reached on a fielder’s choice, driving in a run to tie it 1-1.

In the eighth inning, Kayla Seal led off with a single and stole second. Natalie Kaganich moved her to third base on a ground out, and Alyssa DeSpain’s single brought home the go-ahead and eventual winning run.

DeSpain struck out eight in getting the win for the Cavaliers, which moved to 4-1 on the early season.

DeSpain had two hits, including a triple, and RBI, while Cania had a triple, Kaganich, Seal and Lexi Bates all had one hit. Tieman had an RBI for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers host Nokomis in the home opener on Thursday night.

Soccer

PIASA – Carlinville had a strong offensive showing in girls soccer Thursday night, mowing down the host Piasa Birds 7-1 in the conference opener at Southwestern High School.

Carlinville (3-1) took an 2-1 halftime lead as Lexi Egelhoff got the team on the board at 4:21, assisted by Gabby Marchiori. Karley Dixon added an unassisted goal at 18:12 to make it 2-0.

At the 30-minute mark, Ryleigh Baker of Southwestern scored an unassisted goal to make it a 2-1 game heading to the half.

Rory Drew scored a pair of goals to start a five-goal second half for the Cavies. She scored at 44:14 and 53:22, both unassisted, to extend the Cavies lead to 4-1.

Adrianne Welte nearly two minutes later got a goal, assisted by Drew, to make it 5-1.

Taylor Wills, assisted by Maggie Ratcliff and Hannah Lair, unassisted, scored goals in the last 10 minutes to make the final score of 7-1.

Sarah DeNeve made five saves, as the Cavaliers held a 15-6 edge in shots on goal. Carlinville had five corner kicks to three for Southwestern, and had 14 fouls to the Piasa Birds five fouls in the contest.

Carlinville (3-1, 1-0) heads to Staunton on Thursday for another conference contest.

Area prep update

Baseball

Auburn 8, Gillespie 0

GILLESPIE – Trevor Fredericks took the loss for Gillespie as Auburn scored five runs in the second en route to a road win Tuesday afternoon.

The Miners were held to two hits by Auburn pitcher Ben Johnson. Tate Wargo and Trent Segarra had singles for Gillespie (1-1).

Jersey 4, Southwestern 3

BRIGHTON – The linescore appeared very weird indeed. Jersey scored single runs in the first four innings; Southwestern scored single runs in the final three innings. All added up: The Southwestern team came up one run shy against the Panthers Tuesday afternoon.

Southwestern fell to 0-3 on the early season. Dakotah Corby had a double, single, RBI and run scored for the Piasa Birds, while Jacob Simmons doubled and scored a run. Collin Baumgartner had a single and run scored, while Ryne Hanslow also drove in a run for the host Birds.

Brock Seymour took the tough loss, striking out one and allowing three runs (one earned) over three innings on four hits. Hanslow allowed one unearned run on seven hits over four innings.

North Mac 13, Edinburg 6

VIRDEN – The North Mac Panthers pulled away late to win its home opener Tuesday against Edinburg.

North Mac (1-2) led 4-2 after one inning, fell behind 5-4 in the second and was tied 6-6 in the third before scoring the final seven runs, six of which came in the final two at-bats.

Freshman Jake VanAusdall had two runs and three RBIs for North Mac, while Jake Little, Gage Gibson and Matt Huffman all had two RBIs. Gibson had three hits and two runs, and Huffman had two hits.

Hunter Smith struck out four on the mound, allowing three earned runs on two hits over three innings. Gibson pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Greenfield/NW 20, Griggsville/Perry 10

PALMYRA – Greenfield/Northwestern’s baseball team exploded for 20 runs on 13 hits in a 20-10 slugfest win over visiting Griggsville/Perry on Tuesday afternoon in Palmyra.

Both teams scored three runs in the first, and the Tornadoes outscored the Tigers 5-4 in the second to go ahead 8-7. It was 9-7 when the Tigers got seven runs in the third inning to go ahead for good at 14-9. The Tigers added four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Cole Arnett picked up the win for GFNW (1-3). The Tigers had six doubles, two by Arnett, and one each by Levi Stuart, Robbie Kerr, Webb and Matt Walker.

Softball

Mt. Olive 7, Staunton 5

STAUNTON – Mt. Olive came roaring from behind in the final innings to steal a 7-5 win from Staunton in a non-conference county clash Tuesday afternoon.

Staunton led 4-0 after two innings and 5-2 after four innings. The Wildcats (1-2) scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to get the win against the Bulldogs (1-1).

Rachael Kernich struck out nine and allowed 11 hits but got the win for Mt. Olive, beating Grace Nichols, who allowed three earned runs while striking out 11.

Kernich and Courtney Kernich had doubles for Mt. Olive, while Marcy McCalla also doubled for Staunton.

Darrian Roberts had two hits for Mt. Olive. McCalla had three hits, while Savannah Welch and Madison Bertels both had two hits.

Greenfield/NW 3, Griggsville/Perry 2

PALMYRA – Greenfield/Northwestern’s softball team squeezed out a 3-2 win over visiting Griggsville-Perry Tuesday afternoon.

Peyton Arnett got the win with six innings of shutout ball, striking out four and allowing just three hits.

Megan Jones doubled, tripled and drove in a run for the Tigers, while Haley Vetter had a double and two RBIs for GFNW. Madison Graham and Katelyn Heavner also had two hits each.

North Mac 8, Edinburg 4

VIRDEN – North Mac scored five third-inning runs and held off the Edinburg Wildcats Tuesday afternoon by an 8-4 score.

North Mac (3-1) added two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth to win behind pitcher Hannah Tomasko, who struck out 11 in five innings of work.

Kylie Nerome homered, doubled and singled with a run and RBI for the Panthers, while Sidney Baines had three hits, including a double, an RBI and run scored. Clair Harvey drove home two runs for North Mac and Holly Horrell had two hits with an RBI.

Gillespie 4, Auburn 0

GILLESPIE – Addison Bryant struck out 13 in pitching a four-hit shutout against Auburn for Gillespie Tuesday afternoon.

The Miners (2-1) scored single runs in the first and third, and two runs in the sixth to get the win.

Mackenzie Kasarda doubled twice, homered and drove in all four runs for the Miners. Rylee Jarman had a double, triple and scored twice.