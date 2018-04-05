Prep soccer: Cavies fall at Pleasant Plains

PLEASANT PLAINS (April 5, 2018) – Not on the original schedule but in need to get a game in, Carlinville traveled to Pleasant Plains Wednesday for a non-conference girls soccer match.

It was a rematch of the sectional semifinal last May in Quincy, where the Cardinals survived a 1-0 win over the Cavaliers.

This time around, host Pleasant Plains scored three first half goals and beat Carlinville 4-0.

Carlinville is 3-1 on the season. They had a game postponed against Civic Memorial Friday, and were to have hosted Greenville on Tuesday night, weather and field conditions permitting.

Plains built a 3-0 halftime lead, getting its first goal at 24:35 by Annie Burns, unassisted.

Carlinville gave up an own goal, then Adrianna Thiele scored, assisted by Asya Smith to make it 3-0.

Thiele scored late in the second half, assisted by Ali Fraase at 77:35, to make it 4-0.

Plains had a 17-5 edge in shots, with Sarah DeNeve making 13 saves.

Both teams had three fouls and both teams had four corner kicks.

North Mac 4, Gillespie 4

At Gillespie, two Macoupin County teams played to a 4-4 tie Wednesday evening as North Mac battled the Miners.

Both teams scored two goals each in the first and second halves.

North Mac got three goals from Emily Harris and another by Evelyn Harris.

Emily Huxtable, Mary Kate Reinhhart, Maddy Roeinette and Em.Harris had the assists.

Gillespie got three goals from Paige Niemeyer and another on a North Mac own goal.

Auburn 2, Staunton 1 (PK)

At Litchfield’s tournament, Auburn won 6-5 in penalty kicks against Staunton to win the game 2-1 Friday afternoon in pool play.

Saturday’s championship session was canceled due to bad weather.

Staunton’s regulation goal came from Hollie Bekeske. The Bulldogs (1-3-1) also got penalty kick goals from Mia Ross, Jade Reiter, Audrey Robertson, Chloee Peterson and Hali Bandy.

Taryn Russell made seven saves for Staunton in goal.

North Mac 2, Beardstown 2

At Virden, the Panthers forged a tie with the Tigers in a non-conference game Monday afternoon.

North Mac led 2-1 at half but the Tigers got the equalizer in the second half.

Reinhhart, assisted by Reagan Lewis and Alexis Drury, assisted by Emily Harris, scored for North Mac.

Carlinville freshman Lexy West battles for possession of the ball with a North Mac defender during a March 15 game at Loveless Park.