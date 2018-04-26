Prep report: Staunton still rolling along

Wednesday baseball

EAST ALTON (April 26, 2018) – Staunton’s baseball team improved to 8-1 with a 12-2 victory at East Alton-Wood River.

The Bulldogs had a 13-2 edge in hits, led by Marcus Karl, Ryan Best, Cy Cox, Austin Tallman and Blaine Bloemker with two hits each. Cox drove in three runs. Griffin Bianco had two RBIs.

Cox picked up the win, pitching three and a third innings, striking out three. Ryan Best struck out two in an inning and two thirds.

North Mac 10, North Greene 0

At Virden, the Panthers had just three hits, but took advantage of six errors and 10 walks to beat the Spartans.

Gage Gibson drove in two runs, while Matthew Hendricks, Jake Little, Lucas Britenstine and Jake VanAusdall all had two runs scored. North Mac stole seven bases.

Little struck out six and got the win for North Mac, allowing no hits in four innings.

Gillespie 9, Hardin Calhoun 6

At Hardin, the Miners scored two runs each in four of the last five innings to overcome an early 5-1 deficit, to beat the Warriors.

Frankie Barrett homered and drove in three runs, scoring twice for Gillespie. Cameron Hailstone had two hits and two runs and Gavin Brown added two hits. Trent Segarra scored twice.

Ryan Griffith got the win for the Miners.

Bunker Hill 4, Mulberry Grove 1

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemen got a home win by scoring a run in four separate innings.

Elijah Dannenbrink had a double, triple and two runs scored for Bunker Hill. Braden Morris and Coy Sellars added RBIs. Jacob Weidner struck out eight in five innings to get the win.

Softball

North Greene 12, North Mac 4

At Virden, a seven run sixth inning allowed the Spartans to break a 4-all tie and go on to beat the Panthers.

North Mac tied the game 4-4 with a three-run third.

Cailynn Martin singled twice, homered, scored twice and drove in two runs for North Mac.

Soccer

Southwestern 3, Litchfield 3 (PK)

At Litchfield, the Piasa Birds forged a tie with Litchfield, but got the conference win with a 5-4 win in penalty kicks against the Panthers.

Ryleigh Baker, Jessie Scott and Kallie Christian scored first half goals for Southwestern, which led 3-1 at half before Litchfield rallied.

Scott added an assist.

Thursday Baseball

GFNW 4, Calhoun 3

At Greenfield, the Tigers scored three runs in the sixth to split a series with the Warriors.

Devin Chaudoin had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Jacob Lansaw added two hits and an RBI.

Lansaw got the win with a complete game, striking out seven.

Softball

EAWR 7, Staunton 3

At East Alton, the Oilers held off the Bulldogs in non-conference competition.

Kaleigh Pirok and Grace Nichols had two hits each for Staunton.

Nichols allowed two home runs, striking out five in six innings to take the loss.

Gillespie 7, Sacred Heart Griffin 6

At Gillespie, the Miners scored in the bottom of the seventh after the Cyclones had tied it with a three-run seventh, leading to a dramatic win for Gillespie.

The Miners led 4-0 after an inning but could not hold the lead. It was 6-3 after five and heading to the seventh when SHG tied it.

Rylee Jarman had three hits, including a double and two runs; Mackenzie Kasarda had three hits and two RBI; Ally Clay had two runs; Sydney Henrichs had two hits and Sydney Bires had two hits and two RBIs.

Henrichs struck out eight but persevered to pick up the win for Gillespie (10-3).

Auburn 13, North Mac 6

At Virden, the Panthers lost to the Trojans in a Sangamo Conference contest.

Auburn led 4-3 after three innings, but got nine runs in the last three innings to pull away.

Cailynn Martin had three hits, including a double, scoring three times for North Mac. Brooke Meador had three hits and three RBIs. Micaela Royer also had three hits, while Claire Harvey had two hits and an RBI.

Friday Baseball

Southwestern 10, Pana 0

At Pana, Southwestern outlasted the Panthers behind a strong offense.

Luke Golike had two hits and three RBIs, and Dalson Cummings added a hit, two runs and two RBIs. Isaac Marshall scored three times.

Ben Lowis struck out five in pitching a three-hit shutout.

Hillsboro 9, Gillespie 4

At Gillespie, the Toppers scored three in the second and fourth innings, and two in the fifth to pull away from host Gillespie.

Barrett had a double and two RBIs for Gillespie. Hailstone also had two hits and two RBIs. Joey Carter and Adam Boeck had two hits each, while Trent Segarra had three hits.

Friday softball

Hillsboro 9, Gillespie 1

At Gillespie, it was a rare off day for the Miners, as they had a conference home loss handed to them by Hillsboro.

Hillsboro broke the game open with a six-run sixth inning.

Bires had an RBI single for the Miners lone tally.

Southwestern 16, Pana 0

At Pana, the Birds got nine runs in the fourth and beat the Panthers to stay unbeaten in conference play.

Haley Edwards homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs. Bri Roloff had a double and four RBIs and Mayci Wilderman had a double and three RBIs for Southwestern.

Saturday Baseball

New Berlin 5, Southwestern 2

Southwestern 4, New Berlin 2

At Brighton, the Birds split a home doubleheader from New Berlin.

The Pretzels took a 5-2 win behind a three-run fourth inning. Kyler Seyfried had three hits and scored a run.

The Birds beat New Berlin 4-2 in the opener behind Eddie Bolin’s complete game, striking out two.

Jack Little had two doubles and an RBI and run for SW. Bolin added two hits and Brock Seymour had a double.

Fr. McGivney 9, Bunker Hill 4

At Glen Carbon, the Minutemen suffered a road defeat to the Griffins.

Jacob Weidner had two RBIs with a single for Bunker Hill. Devon Ralston added an RBI and Braden Morris scored twice for the Minutemen.

Camp Pt. 3, North Mac 1

At Beardstown, the Panthers lost to Camp Point Central as a three-run fifth did the trick.

Gibson had two hits for North Mac. Jay McCready drove in the only run with a double for the Panthers.

North Mac 4, Beardstown 3

Also at Beardstown, the Panthers held off the Tigers comeback bid.

North Mac got all its runs in the first inning. Gibson and Grant Thoroman drove in runs.

Tyler Miller struck out four and got the win for North Mac.

Saturday softball

Staunton 8, Carrollton 7

At Staunton, the Bulldogs rallied from deficits of 6-2 and 7-3, scoring the final five runs and walked off a winner.

The Bulldogs still trailed 7-6 into the bottom of the seventh but scored twice to win it.

Ashleigh Painter had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Pirok also had two hits and two runs and Rebecca Caldieraro scored twice.

Nichols struck out five, allowing four earned runs on nine hits for the win.

Griggsville-Perry 14, North Mac 5

At Beardstown, the Panthers suffered three losses, two of which came to Griggsville Perry.

North Mac lost a 14-5 decision, falling behind 10-0 in the third inning before generating some offense.

Meador had a double, two runs and RBI for North Mac.

Griggsville-Perry 9, North Mac 1

At Beardstown, Griggsville scored six runs in the fifth to beat the Panthers.

Gabby Mauzy had an RBI-single in the first inning which put North Mac up 1-0 early.

Beardstown 12, North Mac 0

At Beardstown, the Tigers pulled away to bat North Mac, which got singles from Martin, Mauzy and Harvey in the contest.

Southwestern 7, Bunker Hill 3

At Bunker Hill, the Piasa Birds got four runs in the first and made it hold up in a non-conference county win.

Molly Novack had three hits and two runs. Bailee Nixon had two doubles, s single, two runs and two RBIs. Roloff added two hits.

Nixon struck out eight to get the win.

Mallory Schwegel had two doubles. Ashley Dey and Alyssa Austill also doubled for Bunker Hill.

Austill had three hits and scored twice, driving in a run. Brooke Morell also had an RBI, as did Ashley Kiffmayer.

Monday baseball

Staunton 13, North Mac 1

At Virden, Tallman hit two homers and drove in four as Staunton rolled past North Mac.

Cox added a double, single and two RBIs. Devin Ray and Griffin Bianco also homered.

VanAusdall had an RBI for North Mac.

Monday softball

Gillespie 11, Bunker Hill 1

At Bunker Hill, Henrichs hit a three-run home run and pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts on the mound for Gillespie.

Kasarda also homered and drove home three runs for Gillespie, while Mikala Hayes had a single, double and two RBIs.

Staunton 9, North Mac 3

At Virden, the Bulldogs got all nine runs in the first four innings of a county win at North Mac.

Pirok had two hits, including a double. Painter had a single, double, home run and two RBIs. Kayla Sorsen had three hits, including two doubles and scored twice. Madelyn Legendre had a single and double.

Nichols, who also homered, struck out eight to get the win.

Gabby Mauzy had two hits and Martin an RBI-double for North Mac, while Meador also had two hits and an RBI.