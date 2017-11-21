Prep Monday: Cavaliers lose to Carlyle at Litchfield tourney

Prep Monday: Cavaliers lose to Carlyle at Litchfield

Staff Reports

LITCHFIELD (Nov. 21, 2017) – Carlinville could not quite hold on this time, falling to Carlyle 43-40 Monday night on day two of the Litchfield Thanksgiving girls basketball tournament.

Molly Diekemper scored seven first quarter points for the Indians, countered by six from Rachel Olroyd of Carlinville. It was tied 12-12 after a quarter.

Five players scored for the Cavies in the second quarter, including a Sydney Cania three-point make. The Cavies led 22-21 at the half.

Olroyd and Sydney Bates both hit three-point field goals in the third quarter, offset by four points each from Diekemper and Kaylee Perez. It stayed a one-point game, 32-31 Carlinville, after three quarters.

But the Indians prevailed down the stretch, getting seven fourth quarter points from Brooklynn Smith, and outscoring Carlinville 12-8 to pull out the win.

Carlyle is 2-0 in tournament play; Carlinville is 1-1 as they meet Nokomis on Tuesday night.

Olroyd had 14 points; Cania added seven; Bates had six; Paityn Tieman four; Emma Griffith four; Kayla Seal two; Natalie Kaganich two and Jordyn Houseman one point.

Carlinville held a 34-28 rebounding edge, led by Tieman with six boards. Cania and Houseman collected five rebounds each. The Cavaliers were 16 of 62 shooting from the field and five of 12 at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Olroyd had eight steals and three blocked shots. Bates and Cania had two assists each.

Southwestern 52, Nokomis 39

In the tournament’s second game, the Birds picked up a win over the Redskins, racing out to a 34-18 halftime lead and coasting from there.

Josie Bouillon had 13 points, including three long-range shots for Southwestern (2-2, 1-1 in the tournament). Korrie Hopkins had a team-high 14 points for the Birds and Rylee Smith added eight points.

Nokomis got a game-high 1 points from Taylor Lohman.

Bunker Hill 58, Fr. McGivney 52

BUNKER HILL – Trailing after three quarters, Bunker Hill’s girls basketball team regrouped in a strong fourth quarter to notch its first win of the season Monday over Father McGivney.

The Griffins had a strong first three periods, leading 12-9, 22-14 and 40-30 at the quarter breaks.

Then came a strong fourth quarter for the Minutemaids, with a 28-12 run to end the game giving the team their first win.

Ashley Dey and Mallory Schwegel each had 19 points for Bunker Hill. Haley Burris added nine points. Brooke Morrell had nine rebounds and Dey had eight. Olivia Mellenthin had seven boards.

Staunton 43, Pawnee 30

PAWNEE – A close game turned into a double-figure win for the Bulldogs (2-2) at non-conference foe Pawnee Monday night.

Staunton outscored Pawnee 27-16 in the second half after leading 16-14 at halftime.

Ashleigh Painter had 16 points and Mackenzie Foster 13 for Staunton.

Other area scores

South Fork 60, North Mac 54 (Waverly tournament)

Newton 55, Vandalia 54 (Newton tournament)

Greenville 59, Roxana 14

Boys Basketball

EDWARDSVILLE – Stop Justin Bailey, and there’s a better chance of beating Southwestern’s boys basketball team.

Odin did not stop Bailey, who reigned down nine three-point baskets and scored 27 points in a 58-38 win for the Piasa Birds at the Metro East Lutheran tournament.

Southwestern got win number 100 for head coach Jason Darr in the process, and will face Madison on Tuesday night’s winner bracket matchup.

Bailey was nine of 14 shooting for the game, all from three-point range.

Caden Heyen added 13 points and Ben Lowis had 15 rebounds for Southwestern, while E.J. Kahl added seven assists. The Birds shot 55 percent from the field (22 of 40) and four of eight at the foul line with 11 turnovers.

Also at the MEL tournament, Gillespie lost 51-43 to Marissa; Madison topped Litchfield 58-35 and Roxana beat Dupo 50-37.

St. Elmo/Brownstown 50, Mt. Olive 48

MULBERRY GROVE – The hoop season started for Mt. Olive Monday with a tight 50-48 loss to St. Elmo/Brownstown at the Mulberry Grove tournament.

Joey Baum had 19 points and Quintin Kosowski 13 for the Wildcats in a losing effort. Mt. Olive plays Father McGivney on Tuesday night. Patoka and Father McGivney also posted first-night wins at Mulberry Grove.

Junior High Basketball

GILLESPIE – Carlinville’s seventh grade girls basketball season ended with an 11-6 loss to Staunton in a semifinal Monday night in Gillespie.

The host Indians beat Southwestern 30-23, setting up a Gillespie-Staunton regional championship game.

Carlinville’s eighth grade and seventh grade boys teams both won at Mt. Olive on Monday, with the eighth grade team staying undefeated in the process early in the season.