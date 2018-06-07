Prep girls soccer: Cavaliers have another stellar campaign

Prep girls soccer: Cavaliers have another stellar campaign

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (June 7, 2018) – While Carlinville did not quite win the South Central Conference girls’ soccer race this season, they did go the furthest in postseason.

A sectional finalist for the first time in school history, Carlinville finished the season with a 16-3-1 record, 8-1 in the South Central Conference.

Roxana was the top team in the conference, as an overtime win at Roxana on April 26 was the decisive factor.

Carlinville did pitch 17 shutouts en route to the 16-3-1 record, losing in penalty kicks to St. Thomas More in an entertaining sectional final at Decatur Lutheran. A total of 15 of their 16 wins were via shutout, as well as a tie against Jersey and the shootout loss to St. Thomas More.

The Cavies were well-represented on the all-conference team, led by a pair of seniors landing on the first-team all-conference.

Carlinville, Roxana and Hillsboro both had six make all-conference; Southwestern and Pana had four each. All nine schools had at least one representative.

Carlinville’s only seniors were Taylor Wills and Lynde Gibbs. Both made first team all-conference.

Wills had 10 goals and three assists, while Gibbs had three assists for the Cavaliers this past season.

Cavaliers making the second-team all-conference included freshman Gracie Reels, who had five assists, and sophomore Rory Drew, who had 14 goals and one assist.

Also second-team was sophomore goalkeeper Sarah DeNeve, who posted a 16-3-1 record with 31 saves and 17 shutouts.

On the third team all-conference included junior Lexi Egelhoff, who scored seven goals and had 10 assists for the Cavies.

Southwestern enjoyed their best season in program history, going 9-7-2 after entering the season with two wins combined the previous four years.

Southwestern had a first-team all-conference selection in Ryleigh Baker, a junior who scored 11 goals with three assists.

On the second team were sophomore Trinity Swift, who scored eight goals with five assists, and Jessie Scott, a senior with a goal and two assists.

On the third team was Raigen Baker, a sophomore who scored three goals.

Staunton finished with a 4-14 record. Mia Ross, a senior, was a first-team all-conference selection with five goals and two assists.

Rose Milcic, a senior, was a third-team all-conference selection.

Gillespie had a season record of 4-13-3, led by senior Paige Niemeyer, a first-team all-conference selection.

Niemeyer scored 18 goals, including three game-winning goals, and had seven assists.

Miners’ sophomore Kylee Hardt was a third-team all-conference, as she scored two goals with one assist on the season.

A complete list of the all-SCC teams appear in the Mac Stats section of this edition.