Populations decline throughout Macoupin County

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Another decade, another census, the most recent one spelling trouble for Illinois. Illinois ranked as the sixth most populated state in the country, a step down from the fifth position Illinois held after the 2010 census. Macoupin County ended the decade with a total population of 44,967 residents, a decrease of 5.9% or 2,798 individuals from the 47,765 residents of 2010.

Every town that is recorded by the census in Macoupin County saw a decrease in population. Mt. Olive and Benld saw the worst decrease by percentage, losing 7.975% and 8.67% respectively. Numerically their populations dropped from 2,107 to 1,939 for Mt. Olive and from 1,557 to 1,422 for Benld.

Benld Mayor John Kelly believes that one of the biggest reasons for the decreasing population in the area is a lack of jobs. “I think since 2010 we’ve lost the mine, we’ve lost some other factory jobs, down in the Alton area. And then our younger people are moving to where jobs are when they get out and right now we have, as you know, Macoupin County, there’s just not a lot out there. We’re an aging community basically. I think that’s the biggest reason, we’re aging and with the lack of opportunities for young folks, we’re not getting as many to stay around.”

