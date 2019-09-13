Pool reigns at 75th Lions’ Carnival

Pictured, from left (front) are Lions’ Carnival first queen runner-up Olivia Turley, retired queen Lauren Harris, Skylar Nickel, 2019 Lions’ Carnival queen Lauren Pool, Lions’ Carnival second runner-up Avery Kufa, Rory Drew and Emily Barr escorted by (back) Colin Kreipe, Scott Harris, Frankie Barrett, Landon Eades, Jarret Easterday, Tyler Reels and Cade Hoffman. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In a pageant featuring a group of candidates that raised more than $22,000 in charity, Lauren Pool was named the queen of the 75th annual Lions’ Carnival. 2018 queen, Lauren Harris, presented Pool with the crown at the coronation Saturday evening on the stage at the intersection of Carlinville’s East and Main streets.

“This means a lot considering that I’ve grown up here in Carlinville,” said a thankful Pool. “The Lions’ Carnival has always been very precious to me and I hold it close to my heart. It means a lot to be queen and represent it.”

Pool, the daughter of Don and Stephanie Pool, was escorted by Landon Eades.

“She worked really hard,” said S. Pool. “She went out and sold tickets at multiple towns and in multiple areas. We are all very proud of her.”

Olivia Turley, escorted by Colin Kriepe, was selected as the first runner-up and will serve as the carnival’s royal representative if Pool is unable to fulfill her assigned duties. Olivia is the daughter of Matt and Erica Turley.

Second runner-up honors went to Avery Kufa, who was escorted by Jarret Easterday. Avery is the daughter of Scott and Vanessa Kufa.

Other queen candidates included Emily Barr – escorted by Cade Hoffman; Rory Drew – escorted by Tyler Reels; and Skylar Nickel – escorted by Frankie Barrett.

“These young ladies have done a fantastic job supporting the Lions this summer,” said Lions Carnival Master of Ceremonies Steve Brush. “They will continue to be ambassadors for the Lions in years to come and we appreciate the hard work that they have done. We would also like to thank all of the volunteers that helped out with this year’s carnival. They all made this a huge success once again.”