Police apprehend alleged burglary, theft suspects

Two individuals remain in custody in the Macoupin County Jail after an incident Sunday, March 8, at Sloan Implement in Carlinville.

The alleged burglary and theft occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. An officer interrupted the burglary as two individuals were attempting to steal equipment from Sloan, according to Carlinville Police Chief Dave Haley. The business is located at 18898 Shipman Road.

One officer pursued a suspect on foot while another pursued a white Ford F-250 with a trailer and sub-compact tractor, Haley said.

Carlinville Police pursued the vehicle until Virden, when the chase was picked up by sheriff deputies, Haley said.

The suspect who left in the white truck was apprehended after crashing into a deputy vehicle in Pawnee. In addition to the Carlinville Police Department, Illinois State Police, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and Pawnee Police assisted in the pursuit.

The other suspect was caught on foot in the vicinity of Second South and Church streets in Carlinville, Haley said.

Charges will likely be filed Monday, March 9, and bond will be set this afternoon.

Haley said the incidents are tied to another case that occurred at Sloan last month.

Additional charges for the individual involved the vehicle chase will likely be filed Monday.