Pole vaulters flying high in Carlinville

CARLINVILLE (April 19, 2018) – The wet and cool start to spring has slowed the start of the spring sporting events but one Carlinville Middle School athlete started his season off with a bang.

After having two meets cancelled and another rescheduled by a week, Luke Daugherty got started with the 2018 track and field season by breaking the eighth grade CMS pole vault record.

The previous record was 12-feet-five inches. On April 12, Daugherty beat that mark by first clearing 12-feet-six and then 12-feet-nine to establish the new school record.

Two days later, Daugherty set a meet record at the Carlinville Showcase Classic of 12-feet-six inches but failed at his attempts to clear 13 feet.

Daugherty is returning after a seventh grade season that including setting the school record at 10 -feet-10 inches and finishing third place at the IESA AA state championship.

His goals for the 2018 season were to break the school record and to reach the top of the podium at the state event. Daugherty works out primarily with the two Carlinville High School pole vaulters, Isaac Daugherty and Dustin Roberts.

On April 14, I. Daugherty and Roberts took first and second place at the Pana Invite where I. Daugherty set a meet record at 13 feet with Roberts finishing just six inches lower.

Three weeks ago, I. Daugherty concluded the indoor season with a sixth place finish at the Illinois Top Times Indoor state track meet. These three athletes have been working and training together since last track season. This past summer they competed together at the USATF Jr Olympics and call themselves DPV.

This winter DPV added a fourth teammate when Riley Rosentreter came out for seventh grade track and decided she wanted to focus on the pole vault.

Rosentreter has been working out regularly with the group and this past weekend set a personal best of seven-feet-six inches.

The state qualifying height for seventh grade is six-feet-nine inches. Rosentreter hopes to join other CMS athletes at the state meet in May with a goal of being on the podium.

Emma Smith is the lone vaulter for the CHS girls. This past weekend she finished first at the Pana Invite and also set a new meet record. She has finished second in the indoor state meet and having broken her own school record in the first meet of the season, which was equaled in Tuesday’s Carlinville Relay meet at 12-feet.

Levi Yudinsky and Micheal Walsh jump for the CMS eighth grade boys team and both hit a new personal record in competition last week.

Brianna Sanchez is the lone eighth grade vaulter for the CMS girls. Sara Wiese and Mia Smith round out the seventh grade girls who have competed so far this season. All three are first year vaulter.

