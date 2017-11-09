Playoff Preview In the Know ’17
In the Know ‘17
Carlinville Cavaliers Playoff Football 2017
Pleasant Plains Cardinals (8-3) at Carlinville Cavaliers (10-1)
2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017
Carlinville High School
Television/radio: Game can be heard on WSMI 106.3 FM.
Last meeting: 2014 first round playoffs – at Carlinville 41, Pleasant Plains 21
Last week: Carlinville defeated St. Teresa 40-36; Pleasant Plains defeated Newton 29-27 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Coaches: Pleasant Plains – Brody Walworth, fourth season (22-18). Carlinville – Chad Easterday, 10th season (81-29).
Key players for the Cardinals – QB Ben Reinert (135-272, 2,014 yards, 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions); RB Nik Samson (210 carries-1,185 yards, 15 touchdowns); WR T.Tewes (28 catches, 556 yards, six touchdowns); WR Kai Carlberg (34 catches, 445 yards, 8 touchdowns).
Key players for the Cavaliers – QB Jarret Easterday (164-240, 2,390 yards, 28 touchdowns, 5 interceptions); RB Tucker Hughes (119 carries-649 yards, 11 touchdowns); WR Kyle Dixon (77 catches-1,038 yards, 14 touchdowns); WR Jake Ambuel (30 catches, 479 yards 6 touchdowns).
Game preview: Should be another barn-burner at the Big House on West Main Street… Pleasant Plains enters with a solid offense, with a quarterback who has thrown for 2000-plus yards, a receiver with 1,000-plus yards and a running back with 1,000-plus yards…Cavaliers get first home quarterfinal playoff game in quite some time…Kyle Dixon caught 15 passes last week – 11 on offense and four on defense, including a hat trick of interceptions in the third quarter alone…
Winner gets: A date in the state semifinals Nov. 18 against either No. 3 Anna-Jonesboro or No. 15 Vandalia.