Playoff football Round 2 Preview
In the Know ‘17
Carlinville Cavaliers Football Playoffs 2017
Carlinville Cavaliers (9-1)
at St. Teresa Bulldogs (9-1)
2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
St. Teresa High School, 2710 N. Water St., Decatur
Directions: Take I-72 east from Springfield to Exit 138 (Illinois Rt. 121). Turn left onto Rte. 121-South. Turn right on Main St. Turn left onto East Damon Ave. Turn left onto North Water St. Turn right, turn left and destination is on the right. Approximately 1 hour, 24 minutes from Carlinville.
Television/radio: Game can be heard on WSMI-FM 106.1 FM.
Last meeting: 1996 – at St. Teresa 34, Carlinville 0
Last week: Carlinville 52, East Alton WR 19; St. Teresa 34, Marshall 8.
Coaches: Carlinville – Chad Easterday, 10th season at CHS (80-29); St. Teresa – Mark Ramsey, second season at St. Teresa (21-3); 277-108 in 35 seasons overall.
About the Cavaliers: Won a first-round playoff game for the sixth straight year…Balanced offense last week in win over East Alton-Wood River with 223 yards rushing and 242 yards passing…First meeting with St. Teresa since 1995 and 1996 seasons, St. Teresa won both of those matchups.
About the Bulldogs: St. Teresa enters with a slew of underclassmen leading the brigade…Their only loss was week seven at Tuscola (24-21)…Were state runner-up in Class 1A a year ago…Jacardia Wright leads the Bulldogs, rushing for over 2000 yards in 10 games, with 30 touchdowns…He averages 11.4 yards per carry and has rushed for 100-yards or more in each of the 10 games.
Key players for the Cavaliers: QB Jarret Easterday, (140-205, 2,141 yards, 24 TD, 4 INT); RB Tucker Hughes (92 carries, 509 yards, 10 touchdowns); receiver Kyle Dixon, Jr (66 receptions, 916 yards, 12 touchdowns).
Key players for the Bulldogs: QB Jack Hogan (67-113, 1135 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT); RB Jacardia Wright (181 carries, 2,058 yards, 30 touchdowns); Hogan (70 carries, 380 yards, three touchdowns); receiver Tyler Philips (35 receptions, 693 yards, nine touchdowns).