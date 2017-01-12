Players of the Week

This week’s basketball player of the week is a repeat winner as Rachel Olroyd of the Carlinville girls basketball team was named Basketball Player of the Week.

The award alternates between the girls and boys basketball team at Carlinville High School.

In last week’s non-conference win over Jersey, Olroyd tallied 17 points (including 4 three pointers), six steals, and three blocked shots.

“Rachel has done a fabulous job for us this season as a sophomore,” Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve said. “With some consistency, she will be one of the finest players in the area very soon.”

Rachel and other previous basketball players of the week recipients will receive a complimentary large pizza courtesy of Little Italy.

Sophomore 132-pound wrestler Nate Burns won four matches last week including a 2-0 start to his run at the Mt. Olive invitational that found him in the championship match.

In the quarterfinals, Burns matched up against Ben Lindsay of Mt. Zion, Nate won the match by fall in 1:14. This led to a semi-final match up between the third seeded burns and the second seeded Brandon Anderson of Carlyle. Nate proved the seeding wrong by taking a commanding 7-0 lead before pinning Anderson with :08 left in the second period.

Burns wrestled a hard fought match against a top ranked wrestler in the finals and finished the day as the runner-up. Nate’s second place finished help the Cavies seal a fourth place team finish out of 13 teams. Burns also posted wins against SHG and Quincy Notre Dame last week. Congratulations to Nate on his success and improving his season record to 17-7.

He will receive a wrestler of the week T-shirt compliments of the Cubby Hole.