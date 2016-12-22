Players of the Week Olroyd, Miller

Carlinville Girls Basketball

This week’s Basketball Player of the Week is Rachel Olroyd from Carlinville High School.

In two conference wins last week, the sophomore tallied 14 points, grabbed nine steals, and dished out nine assists.

“Rachel is a versatile player who causes matchup problems for our opponents,” Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve said. “Defensively, she is active, and her long arms create havoc for other teams’ offenses.”

Carlinville Wrestler of the week, sponsored by the Cubby Hole.

Sophomore 182-pounder, Brandon Miller, won his first career varsity match last Thursday in a home dual meet against New Berlin.

Miller squared off against T. Madden of New Berlin and found himself up 2-0 after the first period after securing a take down late in the period. Madden chose bottom position the start the second period where he quickly escaped making it 2-1. Miller wasted no time getting back into his offense quickly scoring another take down and near fall points before Madden managed to escape to his feet.

The third period proved to test both wrestlers endurance and when the buzzer went off Miller was victorious with a 10-4 decision. Brandon’s victory helped the Cavies beat New Berlin 33-15 and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Congratulations to Brandon on his victory, he will receive a wrestler of the week T-shirt compliments of the Cubby Hole.