Players of the Week

Country Financial Basketball Player of the Week

Carlinville senior Lydia Albertine is this week’s Country Financial Basketball Player of the Week.

Albertine recorded her 100th career assist in last week’s close loss to Vandalia.

“Lydia has been a solid player for us the last few years,” head coach Darrin DeNeve of Carlinville says. “She’s a smart player, a very good defender, and a terrific teammate.”

Lydia, as well as all other basketball players of the week throughout the season, also receive a large pizza courtesy of Little Italy’s Pizza in Carlinville.

Carlinville Wrestler of the week, sponsored by the Cubby Hole.

Freshman 120-pound wrestler Demitry Lewis recorded his first career victory last Saturday at the IHSA Mt. Olive Regional.

Lewis won his consolation quarterfinal matchup against M. Freelove of Pittsfield. Demitry wasted no time putting the Pittsfield wrestler on their back, after securing a quick takedown.

After some adjustments, Lewis was able to secure the pin fall in the first period. Dmitry’s win helped the Cavies place third as a team and qualify four individuals to the IHSA sectional. Congrats to Demitry on his victory. He will receive a wrestler of the week t-shirt compliments of the cubby hole.