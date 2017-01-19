Player of the Week

1 19 17

This weeks basketball player of the week is Carlinville senior Adam Walton. The award alternates each week between the boys and the girls basketball teams at CHS.

Walton averaged just under 21 points per game in four tournament games last week at Morrisonville. As a team, the Cavaliers are 2-2 in the tournament with one game to makeup with Nokomis.

“Adam has really started to assert himself as a scorer and leader on our team,” says Carlinville head basketball coach Alan Cooper. “With some youth and inexperience at the other guard spots Adam has stepped up and handled the ball and become a very consistent scorer.”

This weeks Country Financial Player of the Week Award is sponsored by Gary Edwards.