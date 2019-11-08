Man dies after train collides with vehicle

A Plainview man died Nov. 7 after a freight train collided with his vehicle, which was stopped on the tracks following a single-vehicle accident.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said the accident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the Shipman Blacktop.

The Macoupin County Coroner Office was notified at 5:06 p.m. of a train/vehicle accident in Plainview, with one fatality, according to a press release.

The victim was identified as Ronald E. Vallery, 67, of Plainview. Ronald was pronounced at the scene by Coroner Targhetta at 5:32 p.m.

The driver was southbound on the Plainview Blacktop in a 1999 Oldsmobile sport utility vehicle when the driver lost control and the left the roadway and overturned until it came to a stop on its wheels on the tracks.

“We believe the vehicle rolled three or four times,” Kahl said.

The vehicle continued in the railroad right of way until it came to a rest on the railroad tracks. A northbound freight train approached and impacted the vehicle before witnesses could remove Ronald from his vehicle.

Kahl said multiple witnesses attempted to remove the individual from the vehicle prior to the train reaching the area.

“The victim was conscious at the time the train arrived,” Kahl said.

The victim’s leg was allegedly trapped in the Oldsmobile, according to Kahl.

The train remained at the scene for several hours until an inspection could be completed, Kahl said.

An autopsy is scheduled, and no funeral home information is available at this time.