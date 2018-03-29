Plains nudges past Cavaliers in softball

CARLINVILLE (March 29, 2018) – Pleasant Plains scored three runs in the third and held on for a 4-2 victory over Carlinville in softball action Wednesday at Loveless Park.

The Cardinals got leadoff walks from Mary Beth Yates and Abby Bee to start the third inning.

Yates stole two bases and Bee stole one. McKenna wise drove home a run with a ground-out.

McKenzie Ragle then reached on a fielder’s choice allowing Bee to score and make it 2-0.

Sierra Nation followed with an RBI-single to score Ragle for a 3-0 Pleasant Plains lead.

Carlinville got a run back in the fifth inning, as Sydney Cania singled and eventually moved to third base. She would steal home with the Cavies’ first run of the game, making it 3-1.

Pleasant Plains countered with a run in the sixth inning. Hannah Stults singled and was sacrificed to second, scoring on a two-out single by Yates.

It was a 4-1 game heading down the stretch into the bottom of the seventh inning. Cania singled, stole second and eventually scored on a pass ball to make it 4-2, but that’s how the game would end.

Cania finished with two hits and two runs. Paityn Tieman and Alyssa DeSpain also had singles for Carlinville.

DeSpain took the loss, allowing seven hits and four runs, while striking out six over seven innings.

Alyia Oliver pitched the first six innings, striking out four and allowing four hits and two unearned runs.

Carlinville 6, Nokomis 5

At Nokomis, the Cavaliers trekked on the road for the first time, and came away with a hard-fought win over the Redskins.

Carlinville led 4-0, fell behind 5-4 but rallied with single runs in each of the last two innings to get the win.

The Cavaliers scored first with two runs in the third inning. Dani Westnedge reached on a single and Kayla Seal walked.

Tieman then produced two runs with a double to center field.

In the fourth, the Cavies added two more runs. Lexi Bates singled and scored on a Jordan Houseman triple to make it 3-0. A pass ball scored Houseman for a 4-0 advantage.

Nokomis came right back, getting two in the bottom of the fourth inning, then took a 5-4 lead on some defensive mistakes by the Cavaliers in the bottom of the fifth.

But Carlinville would not go quietly, as they re-tied the game 5-5 with a run in the sixth. Houseman singled as did Emma Griffith.

With one out, Westnedge poked a single to right, tying the game 5-5.

It remained tied into the seventh inning. DeSpain led off with a double to left field, advanced to third and scored on a Bates’ RBI-double to center field.

Nokomis went quietly in the bottom of the seventh.

DeSpain struck out five, walked three and allowed three hits and two earned runs to get the win.

Tieman had a single, double and RBI; DeSpain had two doubles and an RBI; Bates had a single, double, run and RBI; Houseman had three hits, two runs and an RBI; Westnedge had two hits, a run and RBI; Natalie Kaganich had a hit, as did Griffith. Seal had a single and run scored.

Carlinville’s weekend games were postponed due to weather issues in the area.