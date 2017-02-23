Piasa Birds win SCC title outright

2 23 17

One game made it go from a four-way tie for the South Central Conference boys basketball title to an outright conference title.

At Piasa, the Birds claimed the outright conference crown Friday night by rallying past visiting Pana.

Pana led 18-11 after one quarter, but the Birds took a 24-22 halftime lead. Pana trailed 33-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Collin Baumgartner had 19 points and seven rebounds for Southwestern (19-8, 8-1). Justin Bailey added 14 points and Dylan Green had four assists and two steals.

Greenville 56, Gillespie 53

Greenville opened quickly, faltered late, but held on to win a South Central Conference makeup boys basketball contest Thursday night in Gillespie, 56-53.

Greenville finished 7-2 in conference play, improving to 13-14 overall. Gillespie is now 12-14, 3-5.

Greenville led 22-14 after one quarter and had a 52-41 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Miners outscored the Comets 12-4 but came up shy in the end.

Nick Price had 21 points and Tate Wargo 18 for the Miners, which made six of eight free throws.

Bunker Hill 88, Lebanon 52

At Bunker Hill, another makeup contest Thursday had the Minutemen putting up a season-high 88 points in a one-sided win over Lebanon.

The Greyhounds trailed 24-15 after a quarter but had trouble staying close afterwards.

Bunker Hill led 45-31 at the half and 61-41 through three quarters.

Dane Sellars scored a career-high 31 points on 12 of 20 shooting from the field. He added four rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Chase Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds with five assists. Austin Yates had 14 points and three boards. Christian Summers added four assists and two steals.

Bunker Hill made 34 of 58 from the field in the game and 15 of 26 free throws.

Gillespie 62, Staunton 56

At Gillespie, a 30-minute powder delay couldn’t deter the Miners in a Senior Night home win over Staunton.

Two minutes into the game, white powder began raining down on the Gillespie gym floor from the Gillespie student section, leading to an ejection of said student body. It led to a significant delay as the administration tried to figure out how to best get the floor back to game condition.

Once it was deemed safe, Gillespie took a 21-15 lead after one quarter, though Staunton would tie the game 45-45 after three quarters.

The Bulldogs had three chances late to tie or take the lead, but could not get over the hump.

Price had 33 points and Wargo 15 for Gillespie (13-14, 4-5).

Lucas Sievers hit five three-pointers and finished with 19 for Staunton, while Brady Kinder had 16.

North Mac 65, Litchfield 49

At Litchfield, the Panthers used a strong second half to secure a non-conference win from the Purple Panthers Friday night.

Litchfield led 10-7 after a quarter. North Mac took a 23-22 halftime lead, then exploded for 27 points in the third quarter to take a 50-42 lead heading to the fourth.

Zayne Langellier had 21 points for the Panthers, while Gavin Mayes had 15 points.

Dylan Hemann had 13 and Cam Morris 12 for Litchfield.

Regionals

Auburn 56, North Mac 53

At Riverton, the Panthers season ended with a loss to the Sangamo Conference rival Auburn Trojans Monday night.

North Mac finishes 14-15 on the season.

North Mac entered the fourth quarter ahead 40-39 but were outscored 17-13 in the final quarter.

Mayes scored 17 points to lead North Mac, while Dane VanBuskirk had 16 points and Langellier added eight points.

Mt. Olive 57, Fr. McGivney 49

At Mt. Olive Regional, the host Wildcats fended off Father McGivney 57-49 Monday, advancing in the Class 1A Regional to Tuesday’s matchup with Metro East Lutheran.

Mt. Olive led 27-26 at the half, pulling away in the second half with a 30-23 run.

Roger Conlee scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats to victory. Joey Baum added nine and Nick DeVries eight.