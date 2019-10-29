Phyllis May Snodgrass

Phyllis May Snodgrass, 88, passed away into the arms of the Lord on Oct. 23, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield surrounded by her family.

She was born in Virden Aug. 19, 1931 to Edward and Gladys (Walters) Fitzpatrick. She married Fred Joseph Snodgrass Sr. Aug. 23,1948 and together they raised three children.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters Pam (Peter) Gebhardt of Johns Creek, Ga.; Linda (Charlie) Fritz of Virden; and son, Fred J. (Barb) Snodgrass, Jr. of Taylorville.

She has seven grandchildren, Jodi (Dennis) Jamieson, Nick (Caroline) Gebhardt, E. Michael (Amanda) Smith, Laura Chad Thomas, Steven (Brittany) Snodgrass, and Brian (Jessica) Snodgrass and Josh (Jessica) Fritz.

There are 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and two great-great nieces.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Fred Joseph Snodgrass Sr. and grandson Fred Joseph Snodgrass III.

She was employed in retail services at Myers Brother’s in Springfield and moved on to work at Town and Country Bank where she started as a teller and retired as an officer of the bank. While working at Town and Country Bank she was in charge of senior services department organizing trips for seniors and becoming a world traveler.

Visitation was Oct. 25 at Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home Virden. A funeral mass took place Saturday, Oct. 26 at Sacred Heart Church of Virden with the Father James Palakudy officiating.

Pallbearers were Charlie Fritz, Steven Snodgrass, Brian Snodgrass, Peter Gebhardt, E. Michael Smith and Nick Gebhardt. Burial will be in Virden Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Prairieland Community Ambulance Virden.

