Phyllis G. Parmentier

Phyllis G. Parmentier, 85, of Benld, passed away at her residence on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:10 p.m.

She was born Oct. 15, 1935, in Dorchester, to William Heyen and Marie (Kelly) Heyen.

She married William L. Parmentier on June 20, 1954 in Dorchester, at the Lutheran Church.

Phyllis attended Eastern Illinois University. She was a PE teacher and a teachers aide.

Phyllis was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, in Gillespie, where she was a Ladies Aid, on the Zion Lutheran Church Board and was involved in the Zion Lutheran Church, Shipman. Phyllis was a member of the IMRF and was a American Cancer supporter.

She is survived by her spouse, William Parmentier of Benld; children, Gail McGowan of Staunton, Peggy (Bruce) Ringhausen of Hardin, Joe (LeeAnn) Parmentier of Wood River, Phyllis (Jerry) Balzraine of Benld, Michael (Janene) Parmentier of Bethalto; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Kelly Heyen, Bill Heyen, Florence Easton and David Heyen.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Heyen; sisters, Shirley Hausman and Faye Heyen.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service or Zion Lutheran Church.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.