Phyllis Clevenger

Phyllis Clevenger, 77, of Hettick passed away March 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born January 24, 1943 in Fidelity, to the late Albert and Naomi Loellke.

She married Henry Clevenger on August 17, 1975 and he preceded her in death in 2012.

Phyllis graduated from Jerseyville High School in 1961 and worked at Owen’s Glassworks in Alton for many years. Recently she worked at Walmart in Carlinville retiring after 15 years there.

She is survived by her daughter Aune (Mike) Schwartz, two stepsons Lanny (Laurie) Clevenger, Monte (Wanda) Clevenger, two grandchildren Chelsey (Brent Fugate) and Zach Mitchell, nine step-grandchildren Nathan (Adrienne) Clevenger, Nick (Tiffany) Clevenger, Alanna (Eric) Mansfield, Jason (Lauren) Clevenger, Courtney (Jason) Gibbs, Kristy Page, Landon Pratt, Lenora (Ryan) Ambrose, Phillip Schwartz, 18 step great grandchildren, sister Marian Greene of Kane, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Loellke, sister Janet Loellke, son Tolby Clevenger, stepdaughter Deborah Neighbors, and an infant niece.

Phyllis loved jigsaw puzzles, card games, and crocheting. She loved riding around Hettick in her wheelchair and talking to everybody. She never knew a stranger. Phyllis loved her family with all her heart. She was your typical grandma and most recently, Mawmaw. She loved to spoil all her grandkids, nieces, and nephews rotten with love and sugar. Phyllis was the sweetest woman with the biggest heart who will be missed by so many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra was in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to her daughter Aune Schwartz c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

