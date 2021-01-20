Phillip W. Thiessen

Phillip W. Thiessen of Wellesley, MA passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Phillip graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in mechanical engineering. He recently retired, having spent his career with the Raytheon Company. Phillip had several roles with Raytheon, including Senior Fellow in the Integrated Defense Systems, with an emphasis in communications. He received the top MechSE Alumni Honor from University of Illinois, as well as other government awards for his expertise.

He was a parishioner at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Wellesley.

Phillip was a Renaissance man and found joy in many things, including history, literature, movies, art, photography, Springer Spaniels and later cats, and anything mechanical.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol C. (Pine) Thiessen.

He was survived by a sister, Arrilda Fullington of Carlinville and Port Charlotte, FL; sister-in-law, Marjorie Pine of Newburyport, Diane Bergner (Dieter) of Oldsmar, FL; brother-in-law Douglas Pine (Imelda), of Dumfries, VA; many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home in Wellesley, MA.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Mayfield Cemetery, in Carlinville.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a charity of the donors choice.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at heinzfuneralhome.com.