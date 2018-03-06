Phillip W. Mull, Sr., 90

GILLESPIE (March 6, 2018) – Phillip W. “Pete” Mull, Sr., 90, of Gillespie, passed away peacefully with family by his side at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois.

Pete was born Feb. 14, 1928 to Caroline (Halter) Mull Lux and Lester Mull. He married A. Louise (Spires) Mull on Sept. 9, 1950, in Granite City, and she survives.

He retired from National Steel Company after many years of dedicated service as a painter. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy. Phillip was a member of the American Legion and United Methodist Church of Gillespie and enjoyed his days of fishing and hunting.

In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by a daughter-in-law, Patricia Mull of Granite City; granddaughter and her husband, Jennifer (Mull) and Corey Webb of Boston, Massachusetts; niece, Cindi (Boyer) Dugger of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Phillip W. Mull Jr. and a brother, Bill Mull.

Visitation was held Monday, March 5, 2018 at United Methodist Church, 900 Broadway Street in Gillespie from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 am. with Pastor Larry Moreau and Reverend Dennis Hill officiating, and music provided by Pastor Roy Boyer. Burial was at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church of Gillespie.

Kravanya Funeral Home of Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.