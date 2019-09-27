Pharmacy owner Dyer presents 340B proposal to health board, department receives mobile dental unit

Pharmacy owner Dyer presents 340B proposal to health

Michelle Dyer presented a proposal to the health board regarding local pharmacies helping the department with their addiction program and substance abuse patient adherence to prescription medication.

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Michelle Dyer attended last week’s Macoupin County Health Department meeting in regard to the proposed change in pharmacy services associated with the addiction clinic.

Dyer had a draft for a proposal for how to best utilize the federal 340B Drug Discount Program, which provides discounted outpatient drugs to eligible entities and organizations.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity for the health department to benefit from this,” Dyer said. “Not just with the addiction patients but also a little on the medical and dental side. I received a proposal on Monday from 340 Basic, which is a company that mediates the 340B prescription program. Christy Blank and I had a discussion about that and I spoke with them about a contract that will be signed within the next couple of weeks.

“I think the health department may see some additional money come in from in,” Dyer said. “That’s the purpose of it. And the money that is made from that is meant to go back into the community for health services, which is what the health department does. It’s the perfect match.

“As far as concerns with the recovery program as far as availability of medication and delivery to the clinic, those can be addressed very easily through Michelle’s Pharmacy,” Dyer said. “Looking at medication levels in urinalysis and adjusting doses accordingly is something my pharmacists are well qualified to do. Our pharmacists can even consult on genetic testing and help choose medication so there’s not so much trial and error in knowing what’s going to work with medications.”

Dyer also stated that her pharmacy offers several different options for patient adherence to prescriptions, including a bubble pack with doses already separated, which comes with a fee of $20 a month. When asked, Dyer confirmed that it is not covered by health insurance.

Christy Blank, clinical director at Morgan Street clinic, asked Dyer if her pharmacy mails controlled substances. After consulting with a pharmacist from Michelle’s who also attended the meeting, she stated that they had not done this before, but didn’t see why they wouldn’t be able to.

In other actions, Macoupin County Health Administrator Kent Tarro stated that the board needed to make a budget amendment because the department competed with other health centers for an oral health infrastructure grant.

“If you remember, I was recently pursuing a mobile dental health unit among other things, and I just got notice that we got it,” Tarro said. “The 300 grand we received should pay for everything that we have to do.

“What that will give us is a mobile unit not only going to schools but communities, too,” Tarro said. “We can stay later to provide a school demo program and we won’t get in people’s way at schools. Even though 75,000 trips are provided by our transportation program, we still don’t get everywhere we need to go. What we’re going to do is work with the students during the day and work with the adults into the late afternoon.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable increase in access for an awful lot of people,” Tarro said.

Blank reported on a federal on-site review the department recently received, stating that they not only did great, but better than the national average, with 16 minor corrections out of 106 items.

“They had nothing but good things to say about us,” Blank said.

Tarro emphasized this is not an easy thing to accomplish.

“This crew that comes in, they’re cut loose and they’re intended to be merciless,” Tarro said. “They’ll make you work for two years correcting everything they said was wrong, if they can do it. Christy went above and beyond to make sure this review went well.

“In summary, Christy will make a better boss than me,” Tarro said with a grin.

The Macoupin County Public Health Department Board of Health meets the third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Macoupin County Public Health Department, 805 N. Broad, Carlinville.