Peter Greg Visintin

Peter Greg Visintin, Sr., 71, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:02 p.m.

He was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Litchfield.

He married Catherine (Demuzio) Visintin on May 4, 1974 in Gillespie.

He was a veteran of the US Army after having served during Vietnam.

He was an automobile mechanic and the director of the bus garage for Community Unit School District 7, until his retirement. Peter was a ham radio operator and a member of the VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth Ruyle of Gillespie; wife, Catherine Visintin of Gillespie; son, Peter Greg (Elizabeth) Visintin Jr. of Gillespie; granddaughter, Zephaniah Visintin of Gillespie; brother, Gary (Roseann) Visintin of Gillespie; sisters-in-laws, Marlene Demuzio and Donna (Jim) Burke.

Peter was preceded in death by his mother, Anna ( Gregus) Ruyle; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent and Catherine Demuzio.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital, St. Louis, MO or Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.