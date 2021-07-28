Peggy Sue Kahl

Peggy Sue Kahl, 66, of Carlinville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 21.

She was born September 2, 1954, in Carlinville to Earl Whitlock & Ina Fern (Voyles) Whitlock.

She married John Lee Kahl on August 21, 1971 in Carlinville. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed her sweet tea, rice krispies, popcorn balls and canning, especially her pickles. She loved her flowers and mowing grass. Peggy loved watching her grandkids and sports. She was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Women’s Golf at Oak Hill Country Club in Girard. Peggy was a member of the Grass Hackers and S. S. Mary & Joseph’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her spouse, John Kahl of Carlinville, children, Kimmy (Kris) Eldridge of Girard, Shawn (Taryn) Kahl of Carlinville, grandchildren, Rawley Eldridge, Ella Eldridge, Lyla Kahl, siblings, Mike (Brenda) Whitlock of Kansas City, MO, Louie (Jennifer) Whitlock of Carlinville, Vickie (Jerry) Shores of Virden, Michelle (Dave) Daniels of Springfield, several brothers – in – law, sisters – in – law, nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill (Pam) Whitlock.

Friends were asked to call on Monday, July 26, at S.S. Mary & Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carlinville, IL from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, July 27, at S.S. Mary & Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carlinville at 9:30 a.m. Burial took place at Bethel Ridge Cemetery in Atwater.

Memorials are suggested to MCDD. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.