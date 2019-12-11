Peggy Clark

Peggy Lynn Clark, 63, of Staunton died Dec. 2, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Nov. 21, 1956 in Alton, the daughter of the late Thomas Colley and Eliza Adams.

She was the operator of Moore’s Barber Shop in Staunton for many years. She was a licensed teacher at Lincoln Barber College in Moline and also cut hair at Williamson Funeral Home, The Glenwood and Heritage Health in Staunton.

Peggy will be missed by many friends, family and patrons whose lives were touched by her.

Peggy enjoyed fishing, painting, arts and crafts and was very creative.

A celebration of life was held Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from at Staunton VFW Hall.

Peggy was divorced. Survivors include two sons, Steven (Sarah) Clark of St. Louis, Mo. and Jason Clark of Mt. Morris; six siblings, Johnny (Connie) Colley of Staunton, Patty (Don) Stefani of Staunton, Lonnie (Connie) Colley of Staunton, Penny (Todd) Ambuel of Edwardsville, Pam Colley of Cadiz, Ky. and Cheryl Colley of Staunton; numerous nieces and nephews. Great nieces and great nephews also survive.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Colley; one great niece, Leah Borgic; and one great nephew, David Vaughn.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, was in charge of arrangements.