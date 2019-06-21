Pearl I. Caudle-Huston

Pearl Irene Caudle-Huston, 89, of Farmersville, formerly of Girard, passed away Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019 at her son’s home in Farmersville.

Pearl was born on April 22, 1930 to Loarn and Marie (Stewart) Seaton in rural Atwater.

On June 13, 1948, she married Claude Caudle, Jr. in Carlinville. They later divorced. Then on July 3, 1992 she married Harold C. Huston in Farmersville. He survives.

Pearl was a welder and sander for DICKEY-john Corporation in Auburn, retiring in 1994. She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church in Girard. Pearl loved to crochet and fish, and enjoyed spending her winters in Reo Grand Valley, Texas. She loved spending time with her family.

Pearl is survived by her husband, Harold, sister, Pauline Caudle of Carlinville; three sons, Ottis Eugene (Wanda) Caudle of Springfield, Loarn L. (Judith) Caudle of Farmersville, and Glenn A. (Johna) Caudle of Farmersville; daughter, Rebecca Caudle of Farmersville; three step-daughters, Marie Beth Oakley, Colleen Wareen and Teresa Owen; and multiple grand-children, great grand-children, great-great grand-children and nieces and nephews.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Loarn and Marie Seaton; son, Donald R. Caudle; daughter, Brenda Crays; grandson, Jeffrey Caudle; granddaughters, Genia Morrison, Stacie Caudle and Wynonna Caudle; brothers, Wayne, William, Robert, and Herbert Seaton, and sister, Virginia Wallace.

Visitation was June 17 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 18 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ken Lovely, officiating. Burial took place in the Bethel Ridge Cemetery in rural Atwater.

Memorials are suggested to the New Beginnings Baptist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.