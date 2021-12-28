Pauline Jerome

Pauline Jerome, 87, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence in Bunker Hill, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:17 p.m.

She was born June 26, 1934, in DeSoto County, MS to Jesse Joe Sparks and Effie A. Vinson Sparks.

She had worked for Duracraft and South Lawn.

Pauline had a deep and abiding faith and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Jerome of Springfield, La Donna (Jack) Brown of Bunker Hill; grandsons, John Keckler, Jr., Justin (Jacqueline) Brown, Gage (Stephanie) Brown; granddaughter, Amanda Robertson; great-granddaughters, Lyndsey Young, Leigh Ann Robertson, Miranda Robertson, Randi Jo Robertson; great grandsons, Koltan Brown, Blake Barr, Gannon LeBus, and brother, Wilburn (Brenda) Sparks of Jackson, MO.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Keckler; granddaughter, Lindy Hall; brothers, Robert Lee Howard, Elwood Sparks, Laden Sparks, Hoit Sparks, Denford Sparks, Clayton Sparks; sisters, Louise King and Bertha Sparks.

Private family services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.