Pauline E. Jennings, 90

SPRINGFIELD (July 3, 2018) – Pauline Elizabeth Jennings, 90, of Springfield, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 28, 2018, at Centennial Pointe in Springfield.

Pauline was born Sept. 20, 1927, in Carlinville, a daughter of William and Rocelia Dena (Rathke) Bouillon.

Pauline graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1945.

She married James J. Jennings on Feb. 16, 1946, in Girard.

Pauline was a homemaker, raising three children. She enjoyed painting, cooking, baking, sewing and playing pinochle. She was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church in Springfield and taught school in a one room school house during World War II.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents: husband, James Junior Jennings in 1995; sons, Lloyd A. and Darrell E. Jennings; sisters, Helen Geninatti and Amelia Swan; brothers, William and Louis “Bud” Bouillon; and daughter-in-law, Constance Jennings.

Visitation was held Monday, July 2, from 9-11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, July 2. Burial followed in Girard Cemetery, Girard.

Pauline is survived by her sons, James W. (Betty) Jennings of Athens, Warren L. (Kathy) Jennings of Springfield and Ross E. Jennings of Springfield; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, Springfield.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.