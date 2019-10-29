Paul T. Karr

Paul T. Karr, 91, of Carlinville died at Heritage Health of Gillespie Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 7:25 a.m.

He was born November 1, 1927, in St. Louis, Mo. to Arthur John Karr and Marie Catherine (Dunn) Karr.

He married Mary (Harris) Karr on May 11, 1953 at St. Mary’s Church in Carlinville. He was a chemical operator for a refinery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army after having served during WWII. Paul was a member of the VFW of Carlinville and the Carlinville Moose Lodge. He is survived by his spouse, Mary Karr of Carlinville; daughter, Kathryn Karr (spouse, Peter Berrini) of Springfield; and grandson, Paul Berrini (spouse, Edura) of Chicago.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Arthur Karr III, Joseph Karr, William Costello and sister, Patricia Hardin.

A private family celebration of life service will be held. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.