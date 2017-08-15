Paul R. Cosenza, 75

8 15 17

Paul Rocco Cosenza, 75, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy.

He was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Angelo and Anna (Balassone) Cosenza. He married Marie Landis and they later divorced. He then married Carol Chapman on July 7, 1976, in Philadelphia; she preceded him in death.

Mr. Cosenza received his bachelor’s degree from LaSalle University and worked for Exxon Mobil for 36 years as a CPA. He was a lifelong member of the Carlinville Elks and Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Surviving are five children, Paul Cosenza of Monroe, La., Michael (Susan) Cosenza of Carlinville, Suzanne (Tim) Quarton of Palmyra, Joseph (Pam) Direso of Carlinville and Nicole (Evan Stanley) Cosenza of Springfield; grandchildren, Joseph Cosenza, Chelsea Jacobs, Katherine Cosenza, Annamarie Cosenza, Amelia Cosenza, Tyler Quarton, Sam Quarton, Drew Quarton, Rachel Direso, Mallory Direso, Grace Cosenza-Stanley and Gavin Cosenza-Stanley; great-grandchild, Mariana Medina; sisters, Lucille Doyle and Angela Grockenberger; brother, Peter Cosenza; aunt, Doris DeCandro; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Catholic funeral mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, with Father Mike Haag officiating. Burial will be at New Calvary Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to the Elks Christmas Basket Fund.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle.