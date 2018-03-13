Paul Kaydus, 96

GIRARD (March 13, 2018) – Paul Kaydus, 96, of Girard passed away Tuesday morning, March 6, 2018, at the Veterans Home in Quincy.

Paul was born Jan. 22, 1922, in Springfield, a son of John and Florence (Raylots) Kaydus.

Paul graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Springfield.

Paul was employed at Fiat-Allis in Springfield before joining the U.S. Navy during World War II.  He served three years, nine months and was discharged in 1946.  Paul returned home to help take care of his parents during their retirement years.

Paul enjoyed yard work, fishing, and gardening.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery in the mausoleum.

Paul is survived by his sister, Bernice Ralph of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.

