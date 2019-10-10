Paul David “Beas” Beasley

Paul David “Beas” Beasley, 84, of Mt. Olive died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 12:05 a.m. at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Town and Country, Mo.

He was born June 23, 1935 in Rombauer, Mo., the son of the late Paul David Beasley, Sr.​ and the late Anne Vrenick Beasley​.

He married Gertrude Wilma Hughs ​June 2, 1962​ in St. Louis, Mo.

Paul attended Hadley Tech in St. Louis, and graduated with the Class of 1953.

Paul was a carpenter and production manager for Heritage Decorating, Inc., St. Louis.

He was a member of the Immanel Lutheran Church, Mt. Olive and the Buckeye Club in Wilsonville.

His interests included racing homing pigeons, fishing and hunting squirrels and rabbits. He was an avid Cardinals and Blues fan. Paul had no enemies and never met a stranger.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Lesley (Chris) Albin of Maryland Heights, Mo., Christine Beasley (Dear friend Mony Rawlings) of Troy, Mo., Dina Beasley of Maryland Heights, Mo.; one granddaughter, Andrea (Matthew) Wolfe of Ypsilanti, Mich.; one sister, Martha Bommarito of St. Louis, Mo.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two sisters, Alberta Grider and Pauline Emerson​.

​Visitation was held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive,

A funeral service took place Oct. 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive, with the Rev. James Ritter officiating.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Care​.

Online condolescenes can be made at beckerandson.com​.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, was in charge of arrangements.