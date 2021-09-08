Paul Arthur Frelander

Paul Arthur Frelander, 63, of Carlinville, passed away Monday August, 30, 2021 from complications of liver cancer at his home.

Paul was born May 23rd, 1958, son of Allan and Erika Frelander, and older brother of Kevin and Eric.

Paul was working in property maintenance when he contracted cancer and was forced to retire. He was one of Carlinville High School’s Sports programs biggest fans and Paul could always be seen around town riding his bike and working his fitness routines.

Paul is survived by his two younger brothers, and their children; Angela, 31 of Chicago, Blake, 29 of Aurora, and Emily, 22 of Pensacola, FL. Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation and Memorial Services were held at Nilwood Baptist Church on Tuesday Sept., 7th. Burial followed at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the Pet Shelter of Macoupin County, and the Carlinville HS Booster club.

To plant a memorial tree in his memory, visit heinzfuneralhome.com.