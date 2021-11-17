Patriotic quilts donated to honor veterans

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Gary Wiser and Thomas Hatley were recently chosen to be the recipeinets of two patriotic quilts made by the Silver Thimble Quilt Guild.

Wiser grew up in the Northwestern area and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1967. After graduation, Wiser was called to serve in the Army. He served from 1968 until 1970.

Wiser went through basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, combat infantry training in Fort Polk, Louisiana, and armored personnel carrier training in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Wiser was then sent to Vietnam.

He finished his service in Fort Carson, Colorado, where he married his wife Brenda Costello. Together they returned to the Northwestern area and raised two children.

SP4 Gary Wiser received the bronze star for meritorious service.

Thomas Hatley also received a quilt in honor of his service. Hatley served in the United States Navy, where he became a Naval Flight Officer, reaching the rank of Captain.

He joined the Navy directly after college. He was sent to Great Lakes Naval Station for his training.

Hatley attended medical school on a Navy scholarship program and graduated with honors from Washington Universty School of Medicine in 1988. He also received his Master’s degree in Public Health from St. Louis University.

Hatley remained in the military for a 30 year long career. During that time he served as a flight surgeon in several wars, including the Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan, and the Iraq War.

After finishing his military career Dr. Hatley worked with the federal aviation administration in Oklahoma for ten years. He has medical offices in both Illinois and Oklahoma, and is a licensed practitioner in both states.

The Silver Thimble Quilt Guild presented both veterans with a patriotic quilt. They have been making quilts for the past 10 years to give to a local veteran in appreciation of their service to our country. The guild was started 37 years ago and has 19 members from several surrounding towns.