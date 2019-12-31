Patrick Kidwell

Patrick Andrew Kidwell, 42, of Gillespie, died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at 3:27 p.m.

He was born May 26, 1977, in Springfield, to William D. Powers and Andrea K. Lacy Powers. He worked in sales at Lowe’s in Alton. He collected knives and guns. He also enjoyed wrestling and movies. He is survived by his father, William Powers of Gillespie; four siblings, Kimberly Powers of Gillespie, Heather Powers of Springfield, Austin Powers of Florida and Mike Kidwell of Gillespie; six nieces and nephews, Brittni Powers, Brayden Davidson, Seth Fierrer, Hunter Kidwell, Olivia Kidwell and Isabella Powers.

Patrick was preceded in death by his mother. No public services are scheduled. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.