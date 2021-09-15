Patricia Sue “Pat” Reid

Patricia Sue “Pat” Reid, 71, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

She was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Litchfield, to Roy Bates and Adeline (Stevens) Bates.

She married James R. Bob” Reid on April 26, 1969 in Litchfield.

She was a retired CNA for Anderson Hospital.

She is survived by her spouse, Bob Reid of Gillespie; sons, James R. “Jim” (Lisa) Reid of Shipman, Gerald “Jerry” (Jodie) Reid of Wilsonville; grandchildren, Kyle (significant other, Sidney Throne) Reid, Tyler Reid, Ryan (significant other, Bailey Dykes) Reid, Cara (significant other, Jerod Brown) Reid, Sam Reid, Joe Reid; siblings, Anna Estell of Taylorville, Carol Jeffers of Litchfield, Tammy Heyen of Kincaid, Ethel Lash of Taylorville; several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry Payne, Roy Bates and Jim Bates.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating.

Burial will be at Elm Lawn Cemetery, in Litchfield.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.