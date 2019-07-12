Patricia A. Rhodes

Patricia Ann Rhodes, 65, of Worden, died at her residence on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:19 a.m.

She was born May 30, 1954, in Litchfield to Kennard Darte and Beulah (Chappell) Darte.

She married Rickey E. Rhodes on February 15, 1975 in Mt Clare, IL. She was retired after having been a store clerk for Walmart. She is survived by her father, Kennard Darte of Mt. Clare; spouse, Rickey Rhodes of Worden; children, Shannon (Rodney) Willis of Benld, Jonathan (Jamie) Rhodes of Mt. Clare; grandchildren, Nathaniel Willis, Kobe Willis, Aidan Willis, Rickey J. Rhodes, Hailey Rhodes, Belle Rhodes and Karlee Rhodes.

Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, brother and sister in law, Bob and Pam Darte, mother-in-law and father-in -law, Bertie and Allen Rhodes.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial services are Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.