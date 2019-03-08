Patricia L. Luttman

Patricia Lynn Luttman, 72, of Benld passed away at 9:42 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Jan. 29, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo., to Harold Eugene Whittaker and Kathryn Imogene (Harold) Swyers. She married Clay Luttman; he survives.

Mrs. Luttman was a waitress.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children, Kathryn Sias of Clearwater, Fla., Debrah (Donald) Vollmer of Bushnell, Fla., Pamela (Ronnie) White of Litchfield, Julia Schicker of Girard, Bonnie K. Luttman of Staunton and Tricia (Lance) Cooper of Benld; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Diana (Vernie) Jackson of Sorento, Dwayne Tilley of El Paso, Texas, Jimmy (Lulu) Tilley of El Paso, Texas, and Cindy (Greg) Stein of Staunton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger Tilley.

Friends may call Thursday, March 7, from noon until services at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, with Rev. Dale Jones officiating.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.