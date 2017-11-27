Patricia Jones, 64

CHATHAM (Nov. 27, 2017) – Patricia “Patty” Jones, 64, of Chatham, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2017, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.

Patty was born July 21, 1953, in Carlinville, one of 10 children born to Gerald and Donna Jean (Brown) Jones.

Patty graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1972.

Patty was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Jones; mother, Donna Jean Jones; and sister, Jeri Lynn Jones.

Patty’s career spanned over 20 years in food service. She had worked for several area nursing homes in Carlinville and most recently at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She enjoyed coin collecting, tennis, watching football and was a die hard Cubs fan. Patty was dedicated to her job, helping family and coworkers in whatever they might need. Her favorite pastime was listening to the Beatles.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Patricia is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Chet) Allen of Rockford; sister, Teresa Blunt of Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Laurie Jones of Chatham; sister, Kristin Scholes of Calif.; brother, Gerald (Christy) Jones of Carlinville; brother, John Jones of Boston, Mass.; sister, Melinda Campbell of Staunton; sister, Peggy (Ali) Imran of Tokyo, Japan; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.