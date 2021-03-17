Patricia Jane Pursey

Patricia Jane Pursey, 74 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Patricia was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Carlinville, a daughter of Melvin O. and Mary Jane (Bomkamp) Brown.

Patricia graduated from Carlinville with the class of 1964.

She married Melvin Pursey May 8, 1965, in Carlinville.

Patricia was a dental assistant for Dr. William Stinnett for over 35 years and retired in 1992.

She was a member of Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed ceramics and looking after her two grandsons.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Melvin Pursey of Carlinville; daughter, Jodi (Greg) Griffel of Carlinville; grandsons, Jacob and Jordan Griffel; brothers, Jim Brown of Nilwood, Don Brown of Carlinville, Jerry (Mary) Brown of Gillespie, Dean (Sang) Brown of Phoenix, AZ, Gary (Julie) Brown of Hettick, Roger (Stacy) Brown of Plainview; sisters, Nancy Lambeth of Plainview, Alice Brown of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Brown; brother, Paul Brown; infant twin grandchildren, Austin and Aurianne Griffel.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville, with Decon Denny Baker officiating.

Burial was in the Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Food Pantry.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.