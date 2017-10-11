Patricia A. Bertagnolli, 69

BENLD (Oct. 11, 2017) – Patricia A. Bertagnolli, 69, of Benld passed away at 3:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 26, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo., to Robert and Ethel (Kidwell) Scott. She married Donald L. Bertagnolli on May 19, 1972, in Carlinville; he survives.

Mrs. Bertagnolli was a nurse for St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

In addition to her husband, surviving is a brother, James Scott of Carlinville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

