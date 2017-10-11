Patricia A. Bertagnolli, 69

BENLD (Oct. 11, 2017) – Patricia A. Bertagnolli, 69, of Benld passed away at 3:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 26, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo., to Robert and Ethel (Kidwell) Scott. She married Donald L. Bertagnolli on May 19, 1972, in Carlinville; he survives.

Mrs. Bertagnolli was a nurse for St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

In addition to her husband, surviving is a brother, James Scott of Carlinville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of arrangements.

