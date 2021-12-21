Patricia Ann Ramel

Patricia Ann “Patty” Ramel, 66, of Chesterfield, passed away at St. John’s Hospital on Dec. 13 after a long battle with cancer.

Patty was born on Oct. 7, 1955 to Dean and Marjorie (Kulenkamp) Ramel in Ohio. Her family later settled in Chesterfield.

She graduated from Carlinville High School in 1973 and later obtained her registered nursing degree in 1989. She proudly served as a nurse at various institutions in Macoupin and Madison counties until she retired in 2018.

Those who knew her were regularly gifted with her well-crafted knitted and crocheted items. She would love to know that her creativity and style live on.

She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra “Cassie” Ramel, son-in-law Ryan Kerst, and two grandchildren, Louise and Cato.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James “Jim” Ramel.

Memorial service will be deferred due to the ongoing pandemic. Please get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines in her honor.