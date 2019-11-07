Pat Hauter

Pat Hauter, 92, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Carlinville.

Pat was born in Carlinville Sept. 9, 1927, the daughter of Everett and Elizabeth (Gallagher) Boatman. Pat graduated from Carlinville High School. She married Harold L. Hauter on July 31, 1949 in Pana, Illinois.

She worked for years as an assistant city clerk for the city of Carlinville. Harold talked Pat into moving to a farm south of Carlinville with the promise that Pat could have a horse and there would never be hogs on the farm. The horse never arrived but the hogs did, along with a small herd of beef cattle. The farm grew and so did the family. Three sons joined the family: Dan, Dave and Steve. Pat was a devoted wife and mother, helping Harold, Dan, Dave, and Steve anyway she could. Pat was a dog lover and rescued and loved many dogs during her lifetime. Pat was a member of Memorial Christian Church, the Macoupin County Historical Society, Macoupin County Farm Bureau, the Carlinville Business and Professional Women’s Club, and a bridge club. Harold and Pat were season ticket holders for the football Cardinals for years and also enjoyed many baseball games at Sportsmen’s Park and the first Busch Stadium. The family took many vacations, traveling from coast to coast and Houston to Minnesota. Many of these trips were taken in a pickup camper so everybody got a vacation except Pat.

In the 1970s, prior to computers, Pat took on the challenge of tracing the Boatman family back to an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War. This was a huge undertaking. Pat was successful in her research and became a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Elizabeth Gallagher, Pat’s mom, was born in Scotland and Pat was equally proud of her Scottish ancestry. In later years, Pat was very happy to have the opportunity to tour England, Scotland and Ireland, and visit with relatives in Scotland. God came and took Pat home on a beautiful autumn morning. Family, friends and caregivers will remember Pat as kind, generous, and loving.

Preceding Pat in death were her parents, husband, son Steve, siblings Joe and Virginia, and an uncle who was more of a brother, Marius “Scotty” Gallagher. Pat also lost three siblings who died as infants.

Survivors include sons Dan (Lisa) and Dave (Tammie) of Carlinville; grandchildren Matt of Carlinville, Shaun of Niangua, Mo., Misty Shaw of Edina Mo., Jamie Dickerson of Oreana, Keith of Litchfield and Corey of Hamel; step grandchildren, Shelbie Tandy of Carlinville, Kelsey Lear of Trenton, Fla., Tim Newingham of Yukon, Okla. and Tyler Newingham of S.C. Also surviving are a nephew, Dennis Boatman, of Springfield and a niece, Jo Ann Boatman of The Villages, Fla., as well as a number of great grandchildren.

Visitation was held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services followed at the funeral home with the the Rev. Gary Farthing officiating.

Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, rural Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville, Adopt-A-Pet of Benld, or Macoupin County Historical Society.

