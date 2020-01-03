Parties and homes personalized on a budget at Mustard Seed Baubles

Parties and homes personalized on a budget at

For the past five years, the demand for Jacki Simons’ work at various venues in Macoupin County has increased dramatically. Simons’ background of personalized decor and connection with her customers has become well known, and when she announced on Facebook that she had acquired a business license for a store in Benld, her hometown, her feed exploded with congratulations and excitement in the comments.

Simons is known for her work at weddings and bridal showers, baby showers, birthday, housewarming and office parties, as well as revamping and restyling spaces and venues.

Alongside Mustard Seed’s vendors, such as Baile Woodworks and a local seamstress that she works with, Simons creates handmade crafts of her own, which are innovative pieces of decor, gift cards and party favors, often made out of family keepsakes.

“Whatever you’re celebrating, I can make it sassier,” Simons said.

If celebrating at home, Simons is full of ideas on how to personalize it so guests will know exactly who you are when they walk in.

“I made garland with pieces made out of scraps from my daughter’s old Christmas dresses,” Simons said. “You know, they outgrow them but they somehow ruin them and you can’t pass them on, yet you don’t want to say goodbye to them, so I try to work them into things and I like to help other people do that.

“When I was growing up, everybody’s mom had these home interiors where every season, you would watch their walls change,” Simons said. “You knew what color the candles were going to be and what pictures there were going to be, because everybody’s mom had it. That’s still happening.

Simons recommends customers take their time when selecting a theme for decorations.

“I like to offer that you come in and maybe you see a piece for yourself that you relate to and buy it, or you say, ‘It’s pretty close, but can you do this?’ Then I’ll happily make it for you.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money to treasure the things in your home and to create something really personal,” Simons said.

Another popular item Simons makes are “exploding” pop-up greeting cards with intricate designs within them.

“When it comes to gift-giving, intention is only 10 percent,” Simons said. “Reception is so much better. It shows so much more love, and in the end, the a good reception is what will show your intention best.”

The layout of the shop is simple and effective, with a showroom in front to either browse and pick up ready-made items, or to look for inspiration for something custom-made. For custom orders, Simons takes the customer to a meeting room, then gets to work in her workshop at the back.

“I’m hoping for employees someday,” Simons said with a laugh. “Right now, it’s just me. But I’ve never been short on help when I need it.”

Of all the memories she’s collected through her years of work, one in particular sticks out.

“A friend asked me for help with her wedding at a venue in Honey Bend,” Simons said. “I started this tradition with weddings where I make numbered cards for each table and have the guests write their wishes in it. Every year at the wedding anniversary, the couple opens the card for the corresponding year to read the wishes.

“At this particular wedding, the mother wanted to make the cards,” Simons said. “I usually make the cards, so this was something wonderful to see. I just love working with, interacting and connecting with these families. That wedding was hard work, but working with those people didn’t feel like work at all.”

Simons plans for a grand opening of Mustard Seed Baubles Feb. 9, with store hours set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays or by appointment excluding Sundays.

When Simons claims she’ll personalize homes or events, her work shows that she means it.

“I can do rustic, modern, and everything in between,” Simons said. “I love doing all of it, and I don’t believe in spending a lot of money for something to look beautiful.”