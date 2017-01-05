Part II Year End Review Sports, 2016

July

Kelsey Card, Carlinville High School graduate from 2011, qualified for the Summer Olympics finishing third in the discus at the United States Track and Field Olympic Trials July 3 at Eugene, Ore.

Julie Boente was training to climb Mt. Baker in Washington state.

Carlinville girls 10-under softball team was second in the Central Illinois Softball League tournament. Gillespie Elite 12-14 year-olds finished first.

Brighton golfer Nick Messinger won the boys 16-18 boys division at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, part of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.

James Garner, head instructor and owner of Garner’s Martial Arts, was inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Dallas.

August

Kelsey Card made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro, leading the Team USA squad in the discus by finishing 25th overall at 185-feet-one inch.

M.J. Rogers of Carlinville was preparing to coach the Paralympic athletes at the Olympics in Rio de Janiero.

September

Gillespie Junior High advanced to the state baseball tournament in East Peoria.

Carlinville’s volleyball team finished second in their own invitational volleyball tournament, losing to Springfield Lutheran in an epic three-game battle.

Jacob Dixon scored seven touchdowns, six rushing and one kickoff return, in a 51-7 Cavaliers victory over Gillespie in football action.

October

Mt. Olive volleyball team is a county champion for the first time, defeating Carlinville in the championship.

Carlinville junior Ali Hurley advanced to the state golf finals in Decatur.

CHS volleyball coach Fran Struble recorded her 900th career win with a 25-18, 25-18 win at Staunton.

Carlinville boys won cross country regionals at Carlinville, while the girls were fourth. Both advanced to sectionals the next week.

Carlinville boys cross country team qualified for state.

Carlinville defeated East Alton-Wood River 76-19 in the opening round of the football playoffs.

The Carlinville volleyball team won their 21st regional in school history with a two-game sweep of Hillsboro in the regional crown.

November

A late touchdown with two minutes left, with Dixon throwing to Brady Jamieson covering 46 yards, lifted Carlinville past Williamsville 42-35 for the Cavies first second-round victory since 2001.

Carlinville football won at Newton 32-21 and North Mac beat Tolono Unity 49-42 in double overtime to set up an all-county state semifinal in the football playoffs.

The state semifinal matchup was won by Carlinville at North Mac, 27-21, the Cavies first state championship appearance since 1993. Dixon rushed for 267 yards on 40 carries with three scores, and returned a fumble 65 yards for another touchdown in the win.

The Class 3A state championship game was won by Elmhurst Immaculate Conception, 43-0 over Carlinville.

Rachel Olroyd was an all-tournament team member for Carlinville at the Litchfield girls basketball tournament.

December

The Carlinville Holiday Tournament was won by Hillsboro on the boys side and Litchfield/Lincolnwood on the girls side. Abby Brockmeyer recorded her 2000th career point for Litchfield/Lincolnwood. Nick Price of Gillespie broke four tournament records on the boys side, including a 42-point single-game record against Mt. Olive in the third-place game. The previous record of 41 had stood for 40 years.