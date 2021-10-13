Parlia “Polly” Woodkirk

Parlia “Polly” E. (Hurst-Dunham) Woodkirk, 96 of Carlinville, Illinois, formerly of Brussels, Illinois, crossed over the rainbow bridge Saturday afternoon, October 9, 2021, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Polly was born May 20, 1925 in Fairmont City, a daughter of Durwood and Lucille (Oeth) Hurst.

Polly graduated from Collinsville High School with the class of 1943 and two years of business college. She loved to do crafts, gamble and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Polly loved her family and to dance the night away with Tom. Polly danced to Wipe Out that her husband’s band played in.

She married Harold Dean Durham in 1948 and he passed away August 13, 1983. She later married Thomas L. Woodkirk October 18, 1991 in Carlinville.

They were soon to celebrate 30 years of marriage.

Polly was a purchasing agent for Allied Chemical company in East St. Louis, Illinois, retiring in June 1975.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, and a grandson, Kyle Dunham.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, Illinois

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the funeral home with Marty Betty officiating.

Burial followed in Lake View Memorial Gardens at 5000 North State, Fairview Heights, next to her first husband and her parents.

Polly is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Woodkirk of Carlinville; a son; grandson, Matthew (Gina) Dunham, grand daughter-in-law, Heather Dunham; 6 great grandchildren; step-son, Randy (Vicki) Woodkirk of Peoria; step-daughter, Pam Loveless of Carlinville; step-daughter, Valerie Woodkirk of New Lenox; step grandchildren, Mollie Ridenbark and Chad Pogue; 4 step great-grandchildren; 4 step great-great grandchildren, and a cousin, Sherry Hurst of Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville American Legion Post #554.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.