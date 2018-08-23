Park district hosting softball tournament Sept. 29
CARLINVILLE (Aug. 23, 2018) – The Carlinville Park District will be hosting a softball tournament Sept. 29 at Loveless Park.
Crushin It For the Pool is a co-ed and men’s softball tournament fundraiser for improvements at the city pool
The tournament starts at 9 a.m. with ASA rules. Cost is $200 per team and it is a double elimination tournament.
Deadline to register is Sept. 26.
A home run derby will also take place at $20 per person.
Cash payouts for home run derby and the tournaments will be determined.