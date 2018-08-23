Park district hosting softball tournament Sept. 29

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 23, 2018) – The Carlinville Park District will be hosting a softball tournament Sept. 29 at Loveless Park.

Crushin It For the Pool is a co-ed and men’s softball tournament fundraiser for improvements at the city pool

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. with ASA rules. Cost is $200 per team and it is a double elimination tournament.

Deadline to register is Sept. 26.

A home run derby will also take place at $20 per person.

Cash payouts for home run derby and the tournaments will be determined.